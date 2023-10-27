NI drag artist speaks out after being attacked by a group in Belfast

Anthony Mulholland, 19, from Antrim, was walking with a friend past Connswater Shopping Centre in East Belfast at around 7pm on Saturday, October 21, when they were approached by a group of young people who began to call them homophobic slurs and threaten them with fireworks.

Following this, they were chased up the road before eventually hiding in an alleyway, before the group found them once again. "A car had pulled up also shouting which distracted the lads and allowed me to run away and hide in a garden of a house that was for sale and pass out on the bin bags. When I woke up I could still hear the youths shouting and the adults looking and shouting slurs as they were looking up and down the alleyways.

Anthony, who performs in Belfast under the drag name Syren Kalls, said they have been blown away by the support they have received since the incident. Posting on social media, Anthony has since highlighted that incidents such as this show the importance of Pride events throughout the city. headtopics.com

"I'd love to say that I'd hope queer people won't have to face this anymore. But unfortunately, we can't help it. We can't change the minds of people who want to look at us as the issue.The PSNI said they are treating the "serious assault" as a hate crime and their investigation is continuing.

"The victim suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment. We are treating this incident as a hate crime. "A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk." headtopics.com

