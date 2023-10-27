NHS waiting lists 'could top eight million by summer' regardless of strikes

The Health Foundation is calling for changes in policy and continued investment to clear the backlog.

Charles Tallack, director of data analytics at the Health Foundation, said: “Behind these numbers are people anxious for a diagnosis, patients in avoidable pain and lives put on hold.” Mr Tallack added: “While industrial action has a range of impacts on NHS organisations, the strikes have only directly resulted in a small increase in the size of the overall waiting list.

Different groups of healthcare workers have been striking since December 2022 – including nurses, radiographers and ambulance drivers as well as medics – with the action impacting more than one million appointments. headtopics.com

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers, said the report “will fuel trust leaders’ concerns that the record-high waiting list will keep growing before it comes down”. “While strikes are not the leading cause of longer waits, the report confirms they exacerbate the issue by swallowing up NHS resources that could be better spent on cutting care backlogs.”

He added: “Eliminating the backlog for elective care and returning waiting times to 18 weeks is entirely possible – it was done in the early 2000s and it can be done again. However, it will be very challenging and will require sustained focus, policy action and investment.” headtopics.com

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: "This makes clear that NHS waiting lists would be the highest in history today even without industrial action. They agreed to talk with ministers earlier this month, with the BMA’s junior doctors committee following suit.

