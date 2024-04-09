NHS urged to review policy on giving hormones to children

The NHS should review its policy on giving children masculinising or feminising hormones from the age of 16, a major report has concluded. Dr Hilary Cass, the retired consultant paediatrician who led the review, said this should only be done with “extreme caution” and that there should be “a clear clinical rationale ” for providing hormones to a child rather than waiting until they reach 18.

Dr Cass said this new approach “would keep options open during this important developmental window,” allowing time for managing any other conditions, building of resilience and fertility preservation, if required. The use of such hormones, the review said, should be part of a research programme alongside a previously reported puberty blocker trial which is expected to be in place by December

