NHS to Select Patients for World-First Artificial Pancreas

The NHS is looking for people with type 1 diabetes who could receive a world-first “artificial pancreas”. Regional NHS bodies in England have been given £2.5 million to help select patients for the “life-changing” technology as part of a five-year rollout. The Hybrid Closed Loop System device means that people with the condition will not need to inject themselves with insulin, instead the “artificial pancreas” will detect insulin levels and deliver the required dosage to the body.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) approved the rollout of the initiative in December 2023 after the NHS had a successful pilot of the technology which saw 835 adults and children given the devices to manage their condition. There are around 270,000 people living with type 1 diabetes in England

