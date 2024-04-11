NHS to Demand Data on Trans Children's Treatment

Gender clinics will be told they must hand over crucial data tracking the fate of 9,000 trans children treated on the NHS . Six of the seven NHS services blocked the bombshell Cass review's probe into the dangers of giving puberty blockers to children, effectively stopping the team from examining the long-term impacts of such treatment. It is understood NHS England will now order that data on the experiences of trans patients is handed over as part of its own clinical research .
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said 'nothing less than full co-operation by those clinics in the research is acceptable'. Sources told the Mail that in the light of Dr Hilary Cass's report NHS England would take a much tougher approach to clinicians who frustrated attempts to gather any evidence. Officials will also launch wide-reaching review into adult trans care services, which will serve as a 'Cass, part two' that encompasses the whole field. The scathing 388-page report into child gender services concluded trans children were set on the path to irreversible change despite 'remarkably weak evidence' to support medical treatmen
