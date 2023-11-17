NHS recommends talking therapy for menopause symptoms

Women should be offered talking therapy on the NHS to help manage menopause symptoms, according to new guidance. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommended the use of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and suggested it should be offered alongside or instead of hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). One of the aims is to give women a wider choice of treatment options, while enabling them to make more informed decisions about their menopause care.

So, what is cognitive behavioural therapy, and how could it help people going through menopause? What is cognitive behavioural therapy? “Cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) is a talking therapy which can be helpful for some of the symptoms of the menopause, including low mood and anxiety, hot flushes and night sweats and insomnia,” said Dr Rebecca Smithson, a GP and founder of The Borders Menopause Clinic. “CBT involves looking at how our thoughts, feelings and behaviours affect how we cope with day-to day-lif

