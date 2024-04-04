NFL Star Apologises for Hit-and-Run Crash

NFL star Rashee Rice has apologised for his role in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday that left two people injured. Police in Dallas, Texas, say two speeding cars, a Lamborghini and Corvette, caused 'a chain reaction collision' that damaged four more cars.

In his short Instagram post, Rashee Rice, a 23-year-old wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, said he had met with Dallas investigators earlier on Wednesday.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police searching for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in connection to Dallas car crash: ReportPolice are searching for Rashee Rice in connection to a multi-vehicle car crash that occurred in Dallas on Saturday, per a report.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Rashee Rice: Kansas City Chiefs player being sought by police in connection with crashDallas news broadcaster WFAA reported a Corvette and Lamborghini were street racing when the collision occurred.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Chiefs’ Rashee Rice cooperating with authorities after car crash, lawyer saysRashee Rice's lawyer said the WR is 'cooperating with local authorities' following a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas on Saturday.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice apologises for role in car crash that left four injuredOn Saturday, two sports cars were speeding along a Dallas highway, according to local police, when they crashed leaving four people with minor injuries.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

NBA: Luka Doncic sets new record in Dallas Mavericks win at Detroit PistonsLuka Doncic becomes the first NBA player to record six consecutive 30-point triple-doubles as the Dallas Mavericks win 142-124 at the Detroit Pistons.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Ten Dallas Cowboys free-agent targets: From big swings to big namesDefensive tackle, linebacker, running back and the offensive line are areas the Cowboys could target in free agency.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »