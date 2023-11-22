NFL players express frustration with roughing the passer rule

There are a number of rules players must abide by. And, if they were given the opportunity to express themselves, many players would push back on some of those rules. So, we opened that door and allowed them to vent their frustrations to The Athletic as part of our poll. Our writers spoke to 85 players for the poll and 78 weighed in on which rule they would most like to see changed. The results? Well, the players listed 19 different things. The one that received the most votes (19.
2 percent) was roughing the passer — a controversial one among fans, too. While the league has tried to create some consistency with the call, it’s one that seems subjective to the referees assigned to each respective game. At least, that’s how the players feel. “Make the roughing the passer enforcement more consistent,” one player said. “Certain quarterbacks they don’t call it for. Other quarterbacks get the calls all the time. It is ridiculous.” Another player’s response: “Roughing the passer. I think quarterbacks should get smacke
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »