NFL places Chiefs WR Justyn Ross on commissioner’s exempt list following his arrest

The placed wide receiver on the commissioner’s exempt list , the league announced Friday. Ross was arrested Monday and charged with one count of domestic battery with no priors and one count of criminal damage less than $1,000, according to the Johnson County (Kan.) District Attorney’s Office. Advertisement He is not allowed to practice or attend games while on the commissioner’s exempt list, which the commissioner may place a player on in .

” The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office initially listed Ross’ charge as criminal damage exceeding $25,000 on Monday night but updated it Tuesday to say the damage caused was less than that amount but greater than $1,000. The updated charge carries a level 9 felony classification in Kansas, while the original charge had a level 7 felony classification. Ross was arrested at 2:54 p.m. CT and booked at 4:27 p.m. CT in Shawnee, Kan., according to the police report.

