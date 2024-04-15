Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Begins

The NHS is aiming to safeguard those whose immunity may have waned since their autumn jab. Everyone over 75, all care home residents and the immunosuppressed can get vaccinated, provided it's been three months since their last shot.

Eligible people aged 16 and over can also use the NHS App to book an appointment. Eligibility for a spring vaccination is similar to previous years but those with a weakened immune system are now eligible from six months instead of five years.This year there are thousands of appointments available every day across the country including at pharmacies and GP practices. Some areas also offer convenient walk-in options, with a list of available walk-in sites online.

Anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer, to help protect against serious illness. The NHS is also encouraging those eligible to get the shingles vaccine, which is recommended for all adults turning 65, those aged 70 to 79, and those aged 50 and over with a severely weakened immune system.

Covid-19 Vaccination NHS Immunity Care Home Housebound Patients

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What to expect from next phase of Post Office inquiry as Bates gives evidenceAlan Bates has called for those responsible for the Horizon scandal to face prosecution

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

15 hours free childcare: When and how to applyThe application date for the next phase of the free childcare expansion has been announced

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Update on new Leeds hospital buildings 'set to cost £650m'The full cost will be known once the project moves to its next phase

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

COVID-19 survivors face increased psychiatric risks, spotlight on vaccination's mental health benefitsStudy utilizes UK Biobank data to explore the long-term psychiatric effects of COVID-19 and assesses the role of vaccination in mitigating mental health complications, revealing increased risks for various psychiatric disorders among survivors.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Higher COVID-19 hospitalization and mortality rates in MS patients despite vaccinationNew real-world research being presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2024) in Barcelona, Spain (27-30 April) reveals that people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) face a much higher risk of being hospitalised and dying from COVID-19 than the general population.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

COVID-19 Vaccination Equally Effective for Adults with Common Mental Disorders, Study FindsA new study has found that COVID-19 vaccination is equally effective for adults with common mental disorders as it is for those without. The study highlights the importance of vaccinating individuals with mental health disorders.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »