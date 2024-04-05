Next Irish leader not prioritising united Ireland

The next leader of the Irish government has said he is not currently prioritising a united Ireland . Simon Harris , who is due to be appointed as taoiseach on Tuesday following the resignation of Leo Varadkar last month, said it was more important to focus on North-South economic collaboration . Asked if he shared the view of his predecessor that there would be a united Ireland in his lifetime, Mr Harris said: “I would like to see a united Ireland , but that is not where my priority lies right now.
”Mr Harris was recently selected as the new leader of the Fine Gael party, which is holding its annual Ard Fheis conference this weekend. Speaking to reporters in Galway city ahead of the conference, he said: “Right now, the priority has to be on working the potential of the Good Friday Agreement. “We live in a country where we have had one of the most successful and enduring peace processes, but I think it’s fair to say it’s still a frosty peac
