Next Generation Security Checkpoints Delayed, Causing Long Queues at Airports

Holidaymakers face huge queues this summer after ministers admitted new fast-track scanners will not be fitted at airports for at least another year. Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the Next Generation Security Checkpoints won't be ready by the June deadline. The technology slashes waiting times by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in carry-on baggage. It will also allow travellers to pack larger quantities, effectively ending the 100ml liquid restrictions.

The scanners produce more detailed images, meaning passengers can pass through airport security with containers holding up to two litres of liquid in their hand luggage. But barely any airports have fully installed them yet and none of Britain's ten busiest hubs have

