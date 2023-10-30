Newtown St Boswells auction mart overhaul approval advised

Revised plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of a historic Borders auction mart are being recommended for approval.Councillors backed the scheme in 2021 but it has been revised to exclude third-party land in order to proceed.Image source,The auction mart in Newtown St Boswells dates back to 1871 and councillors were told two years ago that the proposals would be the "single biggest investment" in the site since that time.

Councillors agreed planning permission in principle in 2021 but that application included land not owned by the applicants.A report to councillors described it as an "important and pivotal development" that could make a "positive contribution" to the town.

It has recommended for approval with conditions to safeguard the landscape, ecology and cultural heritage of the area.

