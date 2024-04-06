Newly-Opened Glasgow Bar Joins LGBTQ+ Scene

Management at a newly-opened Glasgow bar is thrilled to be the latest addition to a bustling LGBTQ+ scene. The Corset Club aims to provide an inclusive, entertainment-focused space for queer people and their allies.

With entertainment seven nights a week, the bar offers a unique experience for those seeking queer entertainment.

