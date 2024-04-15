Newly-Launched Oil Receives Praise for its Skincare Benefits

Skincare fans looking for ‘plumped’ and ‘youthful’ skin have been heaping praise on a newly-launched oil that’s said to ‘ smooth skin texture ’ and leave your complexion ‘glowing’. Beauty brand Nip & Fab has launched a powerful new skincare saviour with a ‘ground-breaking’ formula that ‘works for everyone’ no matter their age or skin type. And the best part? It’s under £30.
The Peptide Fix Finishing Oil 2% launched in April and contains hero ingredient copper peptide - typically found in premium products - which works to deliver plumper, firmer skin by aiding collagen production. Skincare experts suggest your collagen begins depleting after the age of 25, but as collagen molecules are too large to be absorbed into the skin through products, these smaller peptides like the ones found in Nip & Fab’s oil can penetrate the skin and encourage your cells to produce more collagen. As well as the potent peptide, it also contains other skin-loving ingredients like Bakuchiol, a plant-based alternative to retinol, as well as nourishing oils like almond, grapeseed and baobab which work to soften and moisturise the skin. According to shoppers, its light and non-greasy texture means it doesn’t feel thick or uncomfortable on your skin, making it the perfect last step in any skincare routine. Just remember to shake well before us
