Newcastle United surprises young fan with sensory room experience

He started going to the sensory room at St James' Park in 2019, which offers a place for people to enjoy the matches from a more peaceful and quieter space. Staff at Newcastle United started to take Tyler out to the stands during the match in 10-minute intervals, to build up his courage.He wrote to Newcastle United , where Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were inspired by his bravery to take the big step and become part of the "iconic Geordie roar".
The players surprised Tyler during a tour of the stadium and presented a flag with him on it, made by Wor Flags, which will be flown on matchdays. Tyler's dad, Joshua, said none of this would have been possible without the club's sensory room and he hoped other clubs would look into fitting them at their stadium
