Newcastle United surprises young fan with sensory room experience

He started going to the sensory room at St James' Park in 2019, which offers a place for people to enjoy the matches from a more peaceful and quieter space. Staff at Newcastle United started to take Tyler out to the stands during the match in 10-minute intervals, to build up his courage.He wrote to Newcastle United , where Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon were inspired by his bravery to take the big step and become part of the "iconic Geordie roar".

The players surprised Tyler during a tour of the stadium and presented a flag with him on it, made by Wor Flags, which will be flown on matchdays. Tyler's dad, Joshua, said none of this would have been possible without the club's sensory room and he hoped other clubs would look into fitting them at their stadium

Newcastle United Sensory Room Fan Experience Surprise Stadium Tour

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United playersInteresting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »