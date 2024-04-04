Newcastle United Star Nominated for March 2024 Premier League Player of the Month Award

This Newcastle United star has been nominated for the March 2024 Premier League player of the month award. Seven players have been shortlisted for March 2024 ’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month award, and you can help to decide who wins. Newcastle United ’s Swedish striker scored in all three of his March appearances, against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and West Ham United.
He also got an assist in the 4-3 turnaround win over West Ham to end the month with a joint league-high five goal involvements
