Newcastle United show heart and spirit in victory over Fulham

After Newcastle United ’s gutsy victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, no one can ever accuse this Toon team of lacking in heart or spirit. This was the perfect tonic after being pegged back in the dying minutes by Everton at St James’ Park in midweek.The comeback against West Ham United at Gallowgate to run out 4-3 winners, will go down as one of our most memorable games of this season.After a hectic week, fatigue was bound to show at some point and we looked rusty at the beginning.

Luckily for us Fulham’s best spell of the match came in the first 25 minutes and we managed to keep them at bay without conceding. Inspired by Man of the Match Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle grew into the game as the first half wore o

