Newcastle United Secure Deserved 1-0 Win Against Fulham

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see today. Then an excellent Newcastle United performance in terms of both quality and character after the break, seeing them deservedly win 1-0 in the end. Considering how the injuries have piled up yet again AND Willock added to them today, the desire to see this game out was top notch.

I thought Dan Burn and Fabian Schar were outstanding in the middle and Hall and Krafth standing up to Fulham’s good quality wide men really well. The fact Dubravka didn’t really have a difficult save to make all match, points to how good the defending was. Only a couple of times Fulham having chances where they should have done much bette

Newcastle United Win Fulham Performance Injuries Defense

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Fulham boss not happy as Newcastle United secure third win against themThe Fulham boss is not pleased with Newcastle United as they secure their third win against Fulham this season. Marco Silva had to admit a charge of improper conduct for his comments after the 3-0 defeat at St James' Park.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Bruno Guimaraes hopes to stay at Newcastle United after win at FulhamBruno Guimaraes expresses his desire to stay at Newcastle United after their win against Fulham. He also discusses the team's performance and his goal in the match.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Fulham dominates first half against Newcastle UnitedThe first half of the match between Fulham and Newcastle United was dominated by Fulham, with Newcastle struggling to get out of their own half. Fulham had 71% possession, 10 shots, and 6 corners, while Newcastle had only 2 shots.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United's Win and Clean Sheet Against FulhamNewcastle United secured a win and a clean sheet against Fulham, marking their fourth away win in the Premier League this season. This victory adds to their recent success in away fixtures and highlights the rarity of clean sheets for the team. The win also marks their third clean sheet against Fulham this season.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »