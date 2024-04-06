Newcastle United's Win and Clean Sheet Against Fulham

We weathered the early storm and came away with the win. Only our fourth win on the road this season in the Premier League but having won three of our last five PL away fixtures, we seem to be getting into a very good habit as the season reaches its climax. Clean sheets for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season are like hen’s teeth but let’s celebrate this one. Since we beat Fulham 3-0 at Gallowgate in December, we’d only managed one other shut out before today.
It was also our third clean sheet against Fulham this season and it’s a rarity that we do the treble over other teams
