Newcastle United's Transfer Blueprint: Building Around the Striker

Do you want to understand the biggest story of the day before anyone else? to our brilliant new daily newsletter. When it comes to and the summer window, there are few certainties. Injuries, a lack of football, the volume of reinforcements required and the shackles of the ’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) combine .

Advertisement Yet, while much of Newcastle’s transfer blueprint is still being finalised, for incomings and outgoings, there is a conviction shared from boardroom to dug-out: and continue to build a team around the striker. The tone during internal recruitment discussions has been that, if Newcastle were to seriously consider allowing Isak to leave, then they might as well give up on any medium-term ambitions of competing at the very top. A fee north of £100million ($12

Newcastle United Transfer Blueprint Striker Team Leave

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Dan Ashworth move to Manchester United – Transfer ban twist in negotiations reportedTransfer ban twist in negotiations reported - Dan Ashworth Newcastle United move to Manchester United

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United playersInteresting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »