Newcastle United's Satisfying Afternoon at Craven Cottage

Eddie Howe ’s side experiencing a very satisfying afternoon at Craven Cottage . Then a significant improvement in the second half, the better team and by far carrying the biggest goal threat. Having been cheated by a very poor VAR and on the pitch referee decision when Schar put the ball in the back of the net. Eddie Howe ’s side came straight back at Fulham and deservedly got their winner via the excellent Bruno Guimaraes.
Interesting to see this official Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club. Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level. Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall (Dummett 90+5), Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 40), Murphy (Barnes 65), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+5) Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton View Author Profile BBC Sport pundit spot on with Newcastle United ‘…it is madness. No manager can handle that
Newcastle United Craven Cottage Eddie Howe VAR Referee Match Cam Behind The Scenes Alternative Angle Match Action
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »