Newcastle United's Satisfying Afternoon at Craven Cottage

Eddie Howe ’s side experiencing a very satisfying afternoon at Craven Cottage . Then a significant improvement in the second half, the better team and by far carrying the biggest goal threat. Having been cheated by a very poor VAR and on the pitch referee decision when Schar put the ball in the back of the net. Eddie Howe ’s side came straight back at Fulham and deservedly got their winner via the excellent Bruno Guimaraes.

Interesting to see this official Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club. Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level. Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall (Dummett 90+5), Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 40), Murphy (Barnes 65), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+5) Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton View Author Profile BBC Sport pundit spot on with Newcastle United ‘…it is madness. No manager can handle that

Newcastle United Craven Cottage Eddie Howe VAR Referee Match Cam Behind The Scenes Alternative Angle Match Action

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marco Silva Newcastle United Press Conference ahead of Craven Cottage clashThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

United continue winning streak at Craven CottageManchester United secure their fifth consecutive victory at Craven Cottage, while Eddie Howe's team claims their third win over Fulham this season. Despite Fulham's possession, Newcastle created the most dangerous goal opportunities.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle secure victory over Fulham with late goalBruno Guimaraes scores the winning goal as Newcastle defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »