Newcastle United's Playing Style and Injury Problems

Thankfully the international break arrived and Newcastle United could finally step out of the cycle of playing every three or four days. I have seen comments along the lines of it having been expected, the problems with injuries and so on, given the high intensity game that Eddie wants to play.If you look at when Klopp arrived at Liverpool, injury levels went up. This was also blamed on his chosen style of playing.

However, you don’t hear quite so much talk about Liverpool’s injury problems these days. Old Clippety might well have tweaked their playing style a little bit but it’s still a high energy style of play. The only thing that is different is the type of players they have in their squad compared to back then. Perhaps our squad is similar in make up to Liverpool’s back in the da





🏆 106. NUFCTheMag » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reactionInstant NUFC fan / writer reaction - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Eddie Howe Wolves press conference – Newcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce backNewcastle United boss excellent as NUFC look to bounce back - Eddie Howe Wolves press conference

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few away PSG v Newcastle ticketsPSG v Newcastle tickets - Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few allocated for NUFC fans.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC playersInteresting independent ratings on the NUFC players after Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »

Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC playersMatch ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players - Borussia Dortmund 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 106. / 22,5 Read more »