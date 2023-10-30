Newcastle United's Neglected Infrastructure

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourAs we all know, an absolute mess left behind by Mike Ashley, for the new Newcastle United owners to inherit.

So that meant St James’ Park, the first team training facility, as well as the younger age groups’ facilities, all falling way behind what is needed. Sadly / predictably, this was never ever backed up with proper investment in infrastructure / facilities and the overall coaching set-up.

It was always going to be a very long process for these new / current Newcastle United owners to build a proper professional top level set-up, to support the younger age groups. As a reminder, this is how the Academy (Under 18s) league table (North) looked at the end of the 2022/23 season:If only a one-off then fair enough, but it had been struggle after struggle thanks to Mike Ashley, the previous season (2021/22) the Under 18s finished rock bottom of the table, five points adrift, conceding more goals than any other team and scoring less than all others. headtopics.com

and Shahar, Newcastle United Under 18s pulled off a brilliant 2-1 win away at Liverpool, leaving the table now looking like this on Monday morning: Patience has to be shown and a massive shake up and upgrade will be increasingly put in place for the Academy, essential investment to repair the damage of 14+ years of Mike Ashley.

A dismal season in 2022/23 but now doing far better, a 1-0 win against Everton at home on Sunday leaving the new format all one 2023/24 table (each team plays 20 teams in a complicated formula):As I say above, no criticism meant of any individual who is now at the club. This is all down to Mike Ashley and how he dragged the entire club down over that near decade and a half. headtopics.com

