Newcastle United's Impressive Away Form Continues with Win Against Fulham

Newcastle United have now won six of their last nine away games, in all competitions. Fulham had won nine of their 15 Premier League home games so far this season, their most in a single top-flight campaign since winning 10 in 2011-12, before losing to Newcastle. Eddie Howe has won every match against Fulham since arriving at Newcastle United , his team scoring eleven goals and conceding only one, five wins out of five. Only the top five have a better goal difference than Newcastle’s +13.
The two teams directly above them have negative GDs, Man U (-1) and West Ham (-4) Newcastle have won all of their last five away matches at Craven Cottage, scoring thirteen goals and conceding only one. It is before Christmas 2023 since Newcastle last failed to score in a Premier League match, 13 games in total, including scoring a total of eight goals in the quartet of matches against the top four in the table, during this run. Some people claiming this as a disastrous season for Newcastle United, yet Saturday was the 20th NUFC win of the season in all competition
Newcastle United Away Win Fulham Eddie Howe Goal Difference Premier League
