Newcastle United's Dominant Win Over Spurs

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourAhead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.
Two goals in as many minutes is what killed them and then a third not long after the break gave them a mountain to climb.It’s quite incredible how many games that Bruno was on nine bookings for. When Howe subbed him off late on, he’d reached 32 games and had made it safely to the yellow card amnesty, averting the two game ban hanging over him.Not only that but he’s still played really well while on the nine yellows. His passes for the Isak goals were pinpoint perfection. It goes more unnoticed outside of Newcastle as we’re less of a media darling club.It was a brace from the in-form Swedish striker, who is attracting some envious eyes with his performances this season.
Newcastle United Spurs Dominant Win Positives Negatives
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »