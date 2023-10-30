Newcastle United's Ambitions and Challenges

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourThe only midweeks when Newcastle United aren’t playing football, are during the international breaks.

Mike Ashley famously / infamously reacted by not allowing a single penny of net spending in that summer 2012 transfer window. Head Coach declaring 'This is the pinnacle and where we want to be', in terms of competing in the Champions League and the domestic cups, as well as challenging towards the top end of the Premier League. "This is the pinnacle and where we want to be, you won't find me moaning about the schedule." This is what we want on a regular basis.

Newcastle United back in Premier League action Newcastle United played an entertaining game in the rain, but injuries are causing problems. Despite giving up a winning position, the team is still pleased with the point and looks ahead to the next match against Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Analysis and predictions for Newcastle United's game at WolvesThe Sky Sports column 'Jones Knows' provides insightful analysis and predictions for Premier League matches. This week, the focus is on Newcastle's game at Wolves, with major underlying factors that could impact the outcome. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United Official Announcement on Sandro Tonali's Worldwide Ban Newcastle United has received FIFA confirmation on a worldwide ban for Sandro Tonali, effective from October 27th, 2023. The ban will last for ten months, with the player participating in a therapeutic plan and educational program in Italy. Sandro will be eligible to return to competitive football from August 27th, 2024. Read more ⮕

Chris Sutton predicts Newcastle United to bounce back and win against WolvesChris Sutton believes that Newcastle United will bounce back from their Champions League defeat and secure a win against Wolves, despite their injury concerns and Sandro Tonali's ban. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali receives 10-month ban from FIFA Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned from all football activity for 10 months after breaching gambling rules. FIFA has confirmed that the ban is effective immediately and applies worldwide. Read more ⮕