Newcastle United players wear special shirts for deaf supporters

The Newcastle United players will wear special shirts with Royal National Institute for Deaf People branding during this weekend's Premier League clash at St James' Park. The shirts are part of the 'Unsilence the Crowd' campaign and aim to make matchday more accessible for those with hearing loss .

Deaf supporters will wear a unique shirt that transforms the noise of the stadium into a real-time touch sensation.

