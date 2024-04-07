Newcastle United May Be Forced to Sell Alexander Isak to Balance Books

Newcastle United do not want to sell Alexander Isak this summer – but may be forced to if they need to balance their books. Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that the Magpies want to keep Isak, 24, beyond this season and will rebuff offers. However, following years of heavy spending under the PiF-lead ownership at St James’ Park, the club may be forced to sanction sales of some of their biggest stars to abide by profit and sustainability rules.

One of these key players could be Isak, who has garnered a swathe of interest from Premier League clubs. It is believed that if the Magpies do part with Isak, they will go to the market to seek a replacement as the club deem Callum Wilson too unreliable due to his frequent injury issues. Newcastle were unable to make any signings in the January transfer window due to PSR constraints, but they are expected to be active in the market in the summe

