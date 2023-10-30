Newcastle United may already have their very own John Stones

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourSubmitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourWatching how John Stones orchestrated play during the Manchester derby, only served to remind me that the answer to some of Newcastle’s midfield pressures, may be staring us in the face.
In that context you might question why anyone would suggest moving him out of our defence to utilise him elsewhere? Schar is, to me, the classic unsung hero. I would guess few, if any, of our squad have played more minutes during Eddie Howe’s revolution, certainly starting from that win at Leeds in late January 2022 which kickstarted our revival.
Whereas Schar arrows the ball around with accuracy and precision, Shelvey’s high humped balls to the wing were often too hopeful, too obvious and too easily telegraphed, making them easy for attentive defenders to head clear. headtopics.com
Indeed, it seems ironic that circumstances meant we had six full-backs / wing-backs to populate the bench at Molineux, yet we are playing a centre-half at left-back.
