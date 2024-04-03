Newcastle United manager urged to give players a break amid injury crisis

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe should give players a break if they are tired, former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claimed that the short, sharp training that the Magpies do is resulting in several injuries. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles became the latest player to join the injury list after suffering a rupture to his ACL in the recent win against West Ham., Howe is without 10 first-team players due to various injury problems, while Sandro Tonali remains out with suspension.
McAvennie also suggested that physios at the club need to start working on the bodies of the players more as opposed to focusing too heavily on stretching.“They only do short, sharp training, nobody does the stamina work now,”“We used to do four-mile runs and then train. There was nobody fitter than us back then, no matter what they say about fitness coaches now. I would imagine it may have something to do with that, the short, sharp movement
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »