Newcastle United manager urged to give players a break amid injury crisis

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe should give players a break if they are tired, former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie claimed that the short, sharp training that the Magpies do is resulting in several injuries. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles became the latest player to join the injury list after suffering a rupture to his ACL in the recent win against West Ham., Howe is without 10 first-team players due to various injury problems, while Sandro Tonali remains out with suspension.

McAvennie also suggested that physios at the club need to start working on the bodies of the players more as opposed to focusing too heavily on stretching.“They only do short, sharp training, nobody does the stamina work now,”“We used to do four-mile runs and then train. There was nobody fitter than us back then, no matter what they say about fitness coaches now. I would imagine it may have something to do with that, the short, sharp movement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »