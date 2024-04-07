Head Topics

Newcastle United Loan Star Shines for Feyenoord

Yankuba Minteh, the loan star from Newcastle United, has been in great form for Feyenoord. He has been involved in thirteen goals for the team, scoring nine and providing four assists. The 19-year-old winger is enjoying his time at Feyenoord and hopes to play for Newcastle United in the future. Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is impressed with Minteh's progress but worries that it is happening too quickly.

The Newcastle United loan star on fire. Feyenoord up against big rivals Ajax but it was absolutely one-sided, with Yankuba Minteh at the heart of so much of it. With now fourteen league starts as well as nine appearances off the bench, Yankuba Mineth has thirteen direct goal involvements for Feyenoord in the league, scoring nine and four assists. loan star now has eight direct goal involvements (six goals and two assists) in his last eight matches for Feyenoord .

Later this month, Yankuba Minteh could be set to pick up a medal, as Feyenoord play in the Dutch Cup final.Last month, the 19 year old winger said (see below) that he was really enjoying his time at Feyenoord but that it was a case of not if, but when, he would reach his intended eventual destination, playing for Newcastle United in the Premier League. That was then followed by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot speaking (also below) about the winger’s progress, worrying that that progress is now happening too quick! The Feyenoord boss saying that Minteh’s raw talent and sheer natural pace, is now ever more rapidly getting enhanced with better decision making in the final third, when it comes to creating and scoring goal

