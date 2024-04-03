Newcastle United Fans Frustrated with Missed Chances and Late Penalty

Newcastle United fans seeing their team waste a load of chances and Pickford make a series of saves, then the daft penalty sucker punch in the 88th minute. Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome. As you can see, eight players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, six playing for Newcastle and two for the away side. Bruno (

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United official statement – Abusive behaviour from Newcastle United fansAbusive behaviour from Newcastle United fans - Newcastle United official statement

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle 1 Everton 1 - Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United fans (and odd AC Milan and Chelsea fans) have their sayThe Mag

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United playersInteresting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »