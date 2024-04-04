Newcastle United fan stabbed in Milan

In football, like politics, a week can be a long time. ‘Me realising I am going to Milan on Sunday,’ read the caption on a photo posted by grinning Newcastle United supporter Eddie McKay as he raised a bottle of beer to the camera. Fast-forward seven days and in his next Facebook update, the 58-year-old told how he was in hospital — having been stabbed three times with a machete in the Italian city. ‘Me, my son and a friend were attacked going to our hotel,’ he wrote.
‘It was an unprovoked attack. Thankfully my son and his friend were ok.’ Gruesome photographs taken in the aftermath of the assault show how lucky they were. Eddie McKay was stabbed by a gang of machete-wielding men wearing balaclavas in Milan Lying on the pavement covered in blood, Mr McKay could be seen receiving treatment from paramedics as they tried to stem the wounds to his back and arms. He is bare-chested — his Newcastle shirt having been cut from his body by his attacker
Newcastle United Fan Stabbed Machete Milan Attack Unprovoked Assault
