Newcastle United eye Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White as summer transfer target

Newcastle United have identified Nottingham Forest 's Morgan Gibbs-White as a key summer transfer target , amid concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Guimaraes, who has a release clause of around £100 million, is reportedly admired by Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.READ MORE: Forest appeal hearing update as FFP 'mess' threatens to drag on The England Under 21 player, valued at £50 million, has also attracted interest from Arsenal, reports the Mirror.

Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Morgan Gibbs-White Transfer Target Financial Concerns Squad Strengthening Bruno Guimaraes Sale Funds Arsenal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest exit claim made amid FFP concernsLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Morgan Gibbs-White is linked with Newcastle United transfer

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Football news live: Premier League updates, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest latest and moreFollow the latest news from the Premier League, MLS, WSL and across Europe

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United playersInteresting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »