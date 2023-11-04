Newcastle United Defeats Arsenal in Controversial Match

Back at St James’ Park after that excellent win at Old Trafford.We were amazing even though everything seemed against us tonight.This team belongs with those fighting at the top of the league and tonight we proved it!Three times VAR tried to deny us but we still won out.‘And tonight’s WWE Pay Per View… A match with so much controversy you could see them spending more time talking about it than showing the highlights on MOTD later.

We’re building up something of a rivalry with Arsenal in recent times and it was so enjoyable to get one over them.’‘Heroics from Gordon as we edge out the Gunners in a powderkeg of a game just before bonfire night.It has abysmal refereeing from Attwell and it had a United winner in the second half.Special mention for Kai Havertz – a deeply loathsome player who really ought to have been sent off.To beat Arsenal is massive.’Even my son says “just amazing, a proper win” and Elliot my eldest reckons it was fully deserved.Eddie is rewriting our history against the top six and long may it continue!’But this was a team effort, no stars, just 15 players who gave their all against an Arsenal team unbeaten in the Premier League until tonigh

