Newcastle United aiming for victory against Everton

Sports News

Eddie Howe and his players knowing a victory will move them up to just two points behind Man U in sixth, who play away at Chelsea on Thursday. Whilst with a win Newcastle will go above West Ham, who are currently seventh, if the Hammers don’t win against Spurs at home tonight, NUFC also with a game in hand on David Moyes’ side.As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v West Ham:The only thing we know for sure, is that this will NOT be the same eleven Eddie Howe will name against Everton, as further injuries and a suspension impact on Newcastle United after that amazing 4-3 comeback against West Ham

Eddie Howe and his players are aiming for a victory that would move them up to just two points behind Man U in sixth. Newcastle will go above West Ham with a win, if the Hammers don't win against Spurs.

The Newcastle team will be different against Everton due to injuries and a suspension.

