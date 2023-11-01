Newcastle storming to quarter-finals | Joe Willock adds fabulous third

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Willock starts, Trippier axed in 4-3-3: Newcastle predicted XI v Man UnitedThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag final stand – This is unfortunate for Newcastle UnitedThis is unfortunate for Newcastle United - Erik ten Hag final stand Read more ⮕

Newcastle are not looking for revenge in Carabao Cup final rematchNewcastle’s long wait for a first domestic trophy since 1955 was extended by the Red Devils after their 2-0 win in last season’s Carabao Cup… Read more ⮕

Newcastle are not looking for revenge in Carabao Cup final rematchNewcastle’s long wait for a first domestic trophy since 1955 was extended by the Red Devils after their 2-0 win in last season’s Carabao Cup… Read more ⮕

Manchester United prepare for Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with NewcastleManchester United have work to do to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals this season as they get ready for a fourth round meeting with Newcastle at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Northampton Saints secure first victory of the season against Newcastle FalconsNorthampton Saints defeated Newcastle Falcons in a try-less match, with Fin Smith's kicking making the difference. Despite Falcons' dominance in various aspects of the game, Saints managed to secure the win. Read more ⮕