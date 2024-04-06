Newcastle secure victory over Fulham with late goal

Bruno Guimaraes scored his fourth goal of the season as Newcastle beat Fulham at Craven Cottage . The Brazilian struck the winner inside the last 10 minutes after good work from substitute Harvey Barnes, shortly after Fabian Schar had an effort ruled out for a foul in the build-up. Newcastle are now one point adrift of sixth-placed Manchester United and firmly in the tussle for a place in Europe next season.

Willian, Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz missed great chances for Marco Silva's home side as Fulham stayed in 13th spot. Fulham started the game brightly after a poor loss to Nottingham Forest during the week, but missed chances allowed Eddie Howe's visitors to grow into the game. Anthony Gordon, who returned to the Newcastle starting line-up after suspension, was a constant threat and came close to breaking the deadlock with a 20-yard drive that whistled inches wid

