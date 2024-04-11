Newcastle's Transfer Plans and Interest in Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham 's in-demand Tosin Adarabioyo is a free agent this summer and among the three players on Newcastle ’s radar.

Newcastle will step up planning for what insiders admit is a “complicated” summer transfer window after moving closer to a resolution on Resolving the Brazil midfielder’s contract situation was critical to informing Newcastle’s blueprint for the close season when they hope to add a versatile forward, midfielder and – given which is likely to see them sanction sales before June 30, which is being viewed in the game as a second transfer deadline given it is the end of the accounting period after which financial fair play calculations have to be made. Newcastle are at least likely to go into the trading period boosted by Joelinton committing to another four years at the club – a huge boost for Eddie Howe given how sorely he has been missed since suffering an injury in January. Privately Newcastle feel that his injury – which has robbed the midfield of his dynamism and authority – has been one of the most significant features in their inconsistency. With so much of Newcastle’s season and short-term thinking impacted by injuries – there will be a comprehensive review of the medical department and the injury situation understands that Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Fulham’s in-demand Tosin Adarabioyo are both on Newcastle’s radar

Newcastle Transfer Window Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham Contract Situation Versatile Forward Midfielder Joelinton Injury Medical Department Bournemouth Lloyd Kelly

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool and Tottenham race to sign Tosin AdarabioyoThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Fulham expect Tosin Adarabioyo to move after source’s Liverpool revealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

West Ham race to sign Fulham star Tosin AdarabioyoThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Newcastle identify three summer targets as Miguel Almiron nears exitFulham's in-demand Tosin Adarabioyo is a free agent this summer and among the three players on Newcastle’s radar

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United playersMatch ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reactionInstant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction - Manchester City 2 Newcastle 0

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »