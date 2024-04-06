Newcastle's Squad Faces Challenges Amid Player Losses

The amount of players Newcastle have lost would cripple any squad. Certain things can happen in a season and they were dealt a really tough hand in the Champions League , but if they can finish in the top six then it will still be a really good season for them. Newcastle were looking to recruit this summer and strengthen their squad anyway, but now they will have to do so. But they have financial restraints and there is lots of talk about players leaving for that to happen.

As I indicated above, this BBC Sport pundit a refreshing change from the nonsense you get from so much of the media. regularly missing is supposedly no different to the case at most Premier League club

