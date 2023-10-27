Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali misses Wolves clash after FIFA ratifies 10-month ban

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali could yet be involved in Saturday’s Premier League trip to Wolves (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Thursday that the 23-year-old had been suspended until next season after agreeing a plea bargain as part of an investigation into illegal betting activity.

But FIFA later confirmed the request submitted by the FIGC to extend the sanction it imposed on Tonali to have worldwide effect has now been granted. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said at his morning press conference: “It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet. headtopics.com

Asked if there was a chance the Italy international could be involved at Molineux, Howe added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us.The Italy international was also fined 20,000 euros and will have to undergo eight months of therapy as well as carrying out a series of public appearances.

Agent Giuseppe Riso has claimed Tonali is living with a “gambling addiction” and the Magpies have vowed to support him as he attempts to deal with that, but as it stands he remains available for selection at a time when Howe’s midfield resources have been depleted by a back injury which will sideline Elliot Anderson for eight weeks, while Jacob Murphy is awaiting a verdict on the shoulder he dislocated against Dortmund. headtopics.com

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak suffered a recurrence of a groin injury during Wednesday night’s 1-0 Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund (Richard Sellers/PA)

