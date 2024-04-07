Newcastle's Defensive Performance and Player Ratings

However, a very good defensive job and Dubravka in the end not having a difficult save to make all game, despite Fulham ’s possession. Whilst Newcastle improved as the match went on and were much the better side in the second half, especially when it came to creating scoring opportunities. Deserving the win on the overall play by the end.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game. Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’As you can see, eleven players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, six playing for Newcastle and five for the home side. Dubravka (8.5) getting man of the match in these independent automated ratings, closely followed by Bruno (8.2). Only Krafth (6.9) of the back five (keeper and back four) failing to get that 7.0 rating or better, which I think he should have done. Sometimes these automated ratings get things badly wrong and certainly the case with Barnes (6.1), he was excellent off the benc

Newcastle Defensive Performance Player Ratings Fulham Match Analysis

