Newcastle's Barnes Ready to Fill in for Gordon

Newcastle's Barnes is ready to fill in for Gordon as Everton faces Newcastle at St James' Park. Barnes impressed with two goals off the bench in their last match, overshadowing his difficult debut season.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon – Sliding doors kind of momentSliding doors kind of moment - Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Harvey Barnes seals comeback win for Newcastle to silence Eddie Howe criticsNewcastle show huge heart to fight back after losing a string of players to injury with Barnes coming off the bench to score a superb double

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Did Harvey Barnes win that for Newcastle or Kalvin Phillips lose it for West Ham?NCTJ accredited journalist working as a football news and feature writer for Football365.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Harvey Barnes at the double as Newcastle hit back to beat West Ham in a thrillerThe Hammers led 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining at St James’ Park.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Newcastle 4-3 West Ham: Late Barnes brace seals remarkable comeback victory in bonkers Prem gameSummer signing Harvey Barnes netted a late brace off the bench to earn injury-ravaged Newcastle United a 4-3 victory against West Ham United.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Harvey Barnes at the double as Newcastle hit back to beat West Ham in a thrillerThe Hammers led 3-1 with just 13 minutes remaining at St James’ Park.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »