Newcastle pile misery on Manchester United with overdue Old Trafford win

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock fired Newcastle to a famous first Old Trafford victory in a decade as Carabao Cup holders Manchester United suffered a second 3-0 home humiliation in four days.

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night.The Magpies had only won one of their previous 41 away matches against the Red Devils in all competitions, and few will forget their first Old Trafford triumph since December 2013.

The hosts were booed off at the break and improved when they returned, but Willock’s driven effort settled the tie as Newcastle exacted some revenge for Wembley. Ten Hag’s men had looked comfortable enough early on but, in truth, Newcastle’s players were under more threat than their goal. headtopics.com

The right-back dispossessed Alejandro Garnacho deep in Newcastle territory and drove up the wing, outmuscling the teenager before driving away from Mejbri and Mason Mount. Unfortunately for the hosts, their defence was unable to show similar defensive fortitude in the 36th minute.Unable to see out danger down the left, Harry Maguire could only head out a cross as far as Hall. The summer signing steadied himself and met the ball just inside the box with a volley that skipped off the turf and beyond Onana’s reach.

