Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has 10-month ban ratified by FIFA as suspension starts

midfielder has had his 10-month ban ratified by , meaning his suspension will now commence. The international, 23, has been banned from all football activity after being found guilty of breaching rules on gambling by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). The FIGC announced the sanction — which includes a further eight months’ rehabilitation, including therapy — on Wednesday and submitted a request on Friday to FIFA for the ban to be applied worldwide.

Gambling is not a crime in Italy as long as bets are placed on recognised platforms, but Article 24 of the FIGC’s sporting justice code forbids the placing or taking of bets, directly or indirectly on events organised by the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA. Tonali’s legal team confirmed last week that he had met with prosecutors and that they were seeking a quick resolution to the case with the FIGC confirming the sanctions on Thursday.

Read more:

The Athletic UK »

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali given 10-month banThe midfielder will miss the rest of the Premier League season. Read more ⮕

Sandro Tonali to lose £11m as details of Newcastle star’s 10-month ban emergeSandro Tonali's 'pay will be suspended' throughout his ban, meaning he'll lose a big chunk of change and Newcastle will have some financial wiggle room to sign a replacement. Read more ⮕

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali given 10-month banThe midfielder will miss the rest of the Premier League season. Read more ⮕

Sandro Tonali allowed to train with Newcastle despite ten-month football ban...Newcastle are expecting Tonali to receive a lengthy ban for illegal betting activity, but talkSPORT's Jordan is concerned that Tonali's agent claiming his client has an addiction could 'diminish' those who are actually addicts. Read more ⮕

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle star given 10-month ban for bettingThe midfielder will miss the rest of the Premier League season. Read more ⮕

Sandro Tonali free to train and play in Newcastle friendlies during 10-month banNewcastle star avoids three-year ban after negotiating plea bargain that includes agreeing to a treatment programme for his gambling Read more ⮕