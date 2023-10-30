Newcastle may be depleted but troubles at Wolves are mundane compared to 2021

Could have been better, has been much worse. picked up a draw and got the hell out of Dodge. Molineux is not a treasured venue — long journey, shallow away end, 11 years since a win there, nightmare memories — but at least it no longer feels like the scene of a wake. Two years on from the lowest point in their modern history, it was just another game; tick it off and move on.

After the match, Steve Bruce spoke about “getting the balance right,” echoing comments he had uttered 12 months earlier after a 1-1 draw at Wolves, when he said, “We are trying to find a balance.” In late August 2021, when his team traipsed from the Carabao Cup at home to on penalties, the head coach expressed pleasure at keeping a clean sheet. “OK, we’ve gone out of the cup, but we didn’t lose,” he said.

