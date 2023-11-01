Newcastle fans sing ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at Erik ten Hag as they lead Manchester United i...

Newcastle fans were in no mood for being sympathetic to under-pressure Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as they found themselves 2-0 up.

The Magpies lost Matt Targett to injury in the opening five minutes of the Carabao Cup tie, marking an undesirable start to the game for the away side.But soon, substitute Miguel Almiron soon put Newcastle ahead, finishing off a brilliant counter attack from Tino Livramento.

Lewis Hall then added a second for the away side as he scored his first goal for his boyhood club to make it 2-0. The former Chelsea star hit an excellent strike from the edge of the box to send the away fans at Old Trafford into dream land. headtopics.com

Newcastle's lead will no doubt dump further pressure on manager Ten Hag, with the Red Devils losing 3-0 to rivals Man City last time out, too.'He's got away with it' - Man United starlet avoids second yellow card against Newcastle

But the travelling Toon Army were quick to bask in Man United's misery as they chanted at the Dutchman.Ten Hag retreated to his dug out for the remainder of the half after Newcastle doubled their lead - a move the confused talkSPORT's commentator for the game and former England striker Dean Ashton. headtopics.com

"Ten Hag doesn't look he has the confidence to stand in the technical area," he said, live from Old Trafford. "He should've been there until the end of the half.'He's got away with it' - Man United starlet avoids second yellow card against Newcastle

