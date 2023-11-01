Newcastle embarrass Man Utd in the Carabao Cup with a display so inept Erik ten Hag could get sacked

This was the sort of performance that can get a manager the sack, no matter what stage of his “project” he is at.quarter-finals with unerring ease, with their error-strewn hosts slipping to a remarkable eighth defeat of the season. The clocks only went back on Sunday.

This rotting carcass of this once great club has barely any meat left on the bone. Where they and their manager go from here is anyone’s guess. When you think things can’t get any worse, Manchester United prove you wrong time and again.In the eight months since, Ten Hag and his team have had two left feet, lurching from one crisis to the next, with Newcastle arguably the last top side they have beaten.

The fallen giant came into February’s Carabao Cup final having tasted two defeats in the previous 31. After a dizzying death spiral was started by a 7-0 humbling at Liverpool one week after their Wembley foray, United had lost 12 of their last 31 prior to Wednesday night’s encounter. headtopics.com

With much higher priorities, Eddie Howe was perhaps pitying Ten Hag’s plight as he made eight changes from the weekend clash with Wolves, with five full-backs and no striker in the line-up. Inevitably given how far United have fallen, their first-half was even worse than what came before. Other than Antony’s speculative late drive, they did not muster a dangerous shot at goal, with Newcastle’s second-string waltzing into a two-goal lead by the break.

The first owed much to the sheer tenacity of Tino Livramento in setting up Miguel Almiron to fire home, before Lewis Hall opened his Newcastle account with a fine finish, after yet more poor defending from the hosts. headtopics.com

Away supporters couldn’t believe what they were seeing. “Are you Sunderland in disguise?” they queried, before proclaiming Ten Hag should be expecting his P45 in the morning.The long-suffering home faithful could only muster one response to yet more disarray – loud boos as the referee put them out of the misery, for 15 minutes at least.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Ten Hag press conference absence explained ahead of Man Utd vs NewcastleMan Utd return to Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night as they take on Newcastle at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag could give important Man Utd debut vs NewcastleTurkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has yet to play for Man United following his summer transfer. Read more ⮕

Man Utd starlet Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Erik ten Hag ahead of Newcastle clashA compilation of Kobbie Mainoo's performance against Salford for Manchester United's under-21s is going viral on social media. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag forced Man Utd players to 'sit in silence' after Man City defeatErik ten Hag forced Manchester United’s players to sit in silence after the club’s humbling 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, it has been claimed. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag left Man Utd players 'dumbfounded' by two tactical decisions against Man CityErik ten Hag is having his tactics questioned for the first time. Read more ⮕

Man Utd players unhappy with two Erik ten Hag decisions after Man City defeatTen Hag has come under fire from his own players. Read more ⮕