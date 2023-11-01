Newcastle embarrass Man Utd in Carabao Cup as Ten Hag is unable to find respite in his safe place

Newcastle United did more than get revenge for their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United. They embarrassed Erik ten Hag’s men in the one competition the Dutch manager could use to forget about his troubles.It feels like there is no sign of a turnaround under the Dutch manager. At this stage of his tenure, you would expect an evident philosophy and it is no surprise that Marcus Rashford’s woeful form is coinciding with the overall form of United.

In his safe place (Old Trafford in the cup), Ten Hag’s face was rubbed into the dirt by Eddie Howe, who made eight changes and was still able to watch his players stroll to victory.

Tino Livramento carried the ball up the pitch, brushing off the young Tunisian and striding past Mount like he was not there, to slot in Miguel Almiron, who was playing on the left for once after replacing the injured Matt Targett in the opening minutes. headtopics.com

The hosts started the second half well after Ten Hag turned to Sofyan Amrabat and Aaron Wan-Bissaka off the bench. You got the feeling that Newcastle would weather the storm and assume control after five or ten minutes, but the pressure was there – without creating any proper chances – until Joe Willock’s sucker-punch goal which made it 3-0 after 60 minutes., a few toys were thrown out of the pram and Gary Neville put it very well, saying: “It’s not passion, it’s petulance”.

Knocking out Manchester City and Manchester United in back-to-back rounds is a testament to Newcastle and Howe. Regardless of who they draw in the quarter-final, they can go all the way, and with Pep Guardiola and Ten Hag dethroned as Carabao kings, there is a vacancy that Howe is more than ready to fill. headtopics.com

